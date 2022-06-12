Student from Delhi arrested for cheating people online

June 12, 2022 20:27 IST

The North East cyber crime police on Saturday arrested a paramedic student from Delhi for cheating people online.

The accused Aman Kumar, 20, was arrested based on a complaint filed by Prakash N. on May 20. The accused placed an ad of an iMac for sale on an online marketing platform. Prakash came across the ad, spoke to Aman, and transferred ₹75,000 as an advance amount, after which Aman went incommunicado.

Based on the complaint, a team led by Santosh Ram R., tracked Aman down and arrested him. Aman said that he was involved in an accident and was asked to compensate the victim. In order to arrange money for the compensation, he devised the idea of cheating people online by offering to sell his laptop at a throwaway price. The accused told the police that using this modus operandi, he had cheated as many as five persons in different States across the country.

The accused has been booked for cheating, impersonation and under various sections of the IT Act, 2000, and remanded to judicial custody.