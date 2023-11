November 16, 2023 09:21 pm | Updated 09:21 pm IST - Shivamogga

An engineering student was found murdered at Kuntigudda near Hassan on Thursday.

The deceased has been identified as Suchitra, 20, a native of Alur taluk in Hassan district.

Hassan Rural police learnt about the incident and shifted the body for post-mortem at the Hassan Institute of Medical Sciences. The police have taken up an investigation into the case.

