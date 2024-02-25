ADVERTISEMENT

Student found murdered in Anekal

February 25, 2024 01:36 pm | Updated 01:36 pm IST - Bengaluru

The deceased Harshith Kontala was a native of Uttarakhand and living in the college hostel

The Hindu Bureau

A B Tech student who was missing for the last three days was found murdered in a eucalyptus grove in Kalenahalli in Anekal on Sunday.

The deceased Harshith Kontala was a native of Uttarakhand and living in the college hostel.

He was found missing since February 22 after going out of the college hostel. A complaint was filed with the police. On Sunday, his partially charred body was found in the grove along with a bag and mobile phone found close by.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The police have registered a case of murder and investigation is on.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US