Student found murdered in Anekal

A B Tech student who was missing for the last three days was found murdered in a eucalyptus grove in Kalenahalli in Anekal on Sunday.
The deceased Harshith Kontala was a native of Uttarakhand and living in the college hostel.
He was found missing since February 22 after going out of the college hostel. A complaint was filed with the police. On Sunday, his partially charred body was found in the grove along with a bag and mobile phone found close by.
ADVERTISEMENT
The police have registered a case of murder and investigation is on.
ADVERTISEMENT