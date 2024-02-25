GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Student found murdered in Anekal

The deceased Harshith Kontala was a native of Uttarakhand and living in the college hostel

February 25, 2024 01:36 pm | Updated 01:36 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

A B Tech student who was missing for the last three days was found murdered in a eucalyptus grove in Kalenahalli in Anekal on Sunday.

The deceased Harshith Kontala was a native of Uttarakhand and living in the college hostel.

He was found missing since February 22 after going out of the college hostel. A complaint was filed with the police. On Sunday, his partially charred body was found in the grove along with a bag and mobile phone found close by.

The police have registered a case of murder and investigation is on.

Karnataka / bengaluru / murder

