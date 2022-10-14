Student found dead

The Hindu Bureau Yadgir
October 14, 2022 21:21 IST

A 20-year-old student was found dead under mysterious circumstances in a hostel building under construction at Shorapur in Yadgir district on Friday.

The deceased has been identified as Bheemashankar, a native of Shettigera village in Shahapur taluk of the district.

He was studying in the fourth semester of Bachelor of Arts at the Government Degree College in Shorapur and was staying at a post-matriculation hostel for students of Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes.

The reason for the incident is yet to be known.

Deputy Superintendent of Police T. Manjunath and Police Inspector Sunil Kumar Mulimani visited the spot. Investigation is under way.

A case has been registered in Shorapur Police Station.

( Those in distress or having suicidal tendencies can call Arogya Sahayavani on Ph: 104 for help.)

