Karnataka

Student found dead

A final year student of Shivamogga Institute of Medical Sciences in Shivamogga was found dead in her hostel room on Wednesday morning. She has been identified as Lalitha, 22, a native of Bhadravati.

K.H. Shivakumar, Chief Administrative Officer of the institute, told the media that the incident came to light on Wednesday morning as she did not open the door. The hostel security staff opened the door and found her dead.

“She had taken admission in 2017-18 and was in the final year of MBBS,”. he said.

Doddapete police have registered a case.

((Those in distress or those having suicidal tendencies can call Arogya Sahayavani Ph.: 104 for help.)

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 23, 2020 11:12:46 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/student-found-dead/article33405504.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY