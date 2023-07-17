Student found dead on campus after exam

July 17, 2023 08:45 pm | Updated 08:45 pm IST - Bengaluru

A 19-year-old student allegedly ended his life after he was caught copying in the exam hall in a prominent private college in Girinagar on Monday afternoon.

The deceased, a first-year student, was attending a paper in the second semester. The examiner caught him copying using a mobile phone and handed him over to the counsellor. The parents were informed and they were waiting for their arrival for a session. Fearing the consequences, he sneaked out of the room and reportedly jumped to death.

The college staff noticed him crash onto the ground. He died on the spot while the staff alerted the police.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) P. Krishnakant supervised the investigations. The body was shifted for post-mortem and the police are awaiting the report .

The police are recording the statement of the college management and the parents of the student for further investigations.

(Those in distress or those having suicidal tendencies can call Arogya Sahayavani Ph.: 104 for help.)