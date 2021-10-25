Student found dead in hostel room

Hassan

25 October 2021 21:29 IST

An engineering student was found dead at his hostel room in Hassan on Monday. He has been identified as Hemanth Gowda, 20, a native of Arsikere taluk. He was studying at Rajeev Institute of Technology in Hassan.Hassan Extension Police have registered an unnatural death report.

(Those in distress or those having suicidal tendencies can call Arogya Sahayavani Ph.: 104 for help.)

