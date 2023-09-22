HamberMenu
Student found dead in apartment complex on Mysuru Road

September 22, 2023 08:05 pm | Updated 08:08 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

A 17-year-old second year pre-university student allegedly jumped to death from the 13th floor of an apartment on Mysuru Road. 

The victim was living with her mother in Nagarabhavi. She walked into an apartment complex opposite BHEL on Mysuru Road by telling the security personnel that she was visiting one of her friends. However, she went to the 13th floor and fell to her death on Thursday. 

According to the police, the girl had attempted to end her life a week earlier too. She had left home and gone to Dharmasthala and tried to end her life by jumping into the Nethravathi river. However, she was saved, counselled by an old man, and sent home. After she returned home, she had mostly kept to herself, but ended her life on Thursday, the Byatarayanapura police said. The police said there was no clarity yet on what led the girl to take the extreme step. 

(Those who have suicidal tendencies can call Arogya Sahayavani Ph: 104 for help

