Student files complaint accusing police sub-inspector of rape in Belagavi

February 18, 2023 02:07 pm | Updated 02:07 pm IST - HUBBALLI

The Hindu Bureau

A file photo of the office of Commissioner of Police of Belagavi. The accused is attached to the wireless section of Belagavi Police Commissionerate. | Photo Credit: D.B. PATIL

A college student has filed a complaint at Belagavi Woman Police Station accusing a police sub-inspector of raping her.

The complaint has been filed by the student against Sub-Inspector Lalsab Allisab Nadaf, 28, attached to the wireless section of Belagavi Police Commissionerate. She filed the complaint after coming to know that Lalsab got married to another girl on February 10.

In her complaint, filed on February 16, the student said that she got acquainted with Lalsab through Facebook on June 16, 2020. Lalsab allegedly made her believe that he would marry her and had invited her to his room in Subhash Nagar in Belagavi where he forcefully had sex with her after she refused cooperate with him. Lalsab had allegedly given an assurance of marriage in writing by signing on stamp paper. Subsequently, they had stayed in various guest houses and lodges in Belagavi, but now he had married another girl, the student has alleged in her complaint.

The student has said in the complaint that she had remained silent on the issue as the accused had promised to marry her. She had shared details of the relationship with the girl who had now got married to Lalsab. She hold Lalsab’s wife too of being responsible for the injustice done her.

Police sources have revealed that that the accused has been on leave for the past six months on health grounds.

