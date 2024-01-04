ADVERTISEMENT

Student ends life shooting himself with father’s gun

January 04, 2024 08:16 pm | Updated 08:16 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

A 19-year-old engineering student ended his life by shooting with his father’s double barrell gun at his house in Chikkabidarakallu in Thirumalapura on the outskirts of the city on Wednesday.

The deceased Vishu Uttappa, a native of Kodagu was a first year Bachelors of Engineering (BE) student at a private college in the city. Vishu was the only child for his parents. He was alone at home while his parents had gone out for shopping when he shot himself. His father Ravi Uttappa, a security guard at private company had a double barrel gun at home.

The incident came to light when they returned home and found him in the pool of blood with a bullet wound in his chest. He was rushed to a private hospital where doctors declared him brought dead.

The Madanayakanahalli police rushed to the spot and conducted initial probe with the forensic team. The case was tranferred to Peenya police for further investigations. Initial probe revealed that Vishu was depressed and had an altercation with his parents over his studies. Police are probing further to ascertain the cause of his extreme step .

(Those having having distress or suicidal tendencies can call Arogya Sahayavani on 104 for help).

CONNECT WITH US