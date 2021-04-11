Student ends life after being scolded by parents

A 16-year-old class X student committed suicide by hanging from the ceiling of his classroom in a private school at M.S.K. Mill locality in Kalaburagi city on Saturday after his parents reprimanded him for not studying well.

Shaikh Umar Shaikh Mehboob Sab reached the school by 7.30 a.m. and took the extreme step. The staff who opened the door at 9.30 a.m. found him hanging.

The student also wrote a suicide note on the blackboard stating “It’s the last day of my life, I am going to end myself, let my parents bestow their blessing upon me”.

Though the family members refused post-mortem as they do not suspect anything suspicious, the procedures were carried out by the police.

The Ashok Nagar police have registered a case.

(Those in distress or having suicidal tendencies can call Arogya Sahayavani Ph: 104 for help.)