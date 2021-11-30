Student drowns in pond of mutt in Hubballi

He wanted to swim to the ‘mantap’ in the middle of the pond

A youth from Koppal district drowned in the pond of Sri Siddharoodha Swamy mutt in Hubballi on November 30.

The deceased, Umeshappa Jaligal, 22, is from Kallur village in Yalburga taluk of Koppal district. He was enrolled in an ITI in Hubballi.

According to the police, Umeshappa tried to swim to the ‘mantap’ (platform) in the middle of the pond to offer puja to the idols installed there. However, he could not make it, and drowned.

The body was recovered by fire brigade personnel.

Old Hubballi police have registered a case.