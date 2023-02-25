Student dies while performing at annual fest in Azim Premji University 

February 25, 2023 09:25 pm | Updated 09:25 pm IST - Bengaluru

A 26-year-old student died while dancing at the inaugural event of a student festival at Azim Premji University on Friday afternoon. The student has been identified as Abhijit Shinde, a first-year MA student.

The Sarjapur police are awaiting the post mortem report to ascertain the cause of death. Police officials reported that after collapsing at the annual fest UnMukt 2023 while performing, Abhijit was attended to by the on-campus doctor and later shifted to a hospital, where he was declared brought dead. The police then shifted the body to St. John’s Medical College for post-mortem. The body was handed over to the family on Saturday.

On Saturday, Akash, Abhijit’s brother, filed a complaint with the police based on which a case of unnatural death has been registered. They suspect that the cause of death could have been cardiac arrest.

“We are shocked and deeply saddened by the unfortunate demise of a student at the university campus. The student collapsed while participating in the festival and, despite immediate medical help, could not be saved. Our hearts go out to his family and friends. We are doing everything possible to support his family at this time of grief,” APU said in a press release.

Abhijit had participated in the hunger strike which was staged by a group of students against the varsity’s shuttle fees policy on February 22. “The deceased student was not on hunger strike on February 23 or 24,” APU said.