Student dies in road accident in Gadag

January 09, 2024 06:48 pm | Updated 06:48 pm IST - HUBBALLI

A 21-year-old engineering student, who suffered grievous injury after his two-wheeler hit a police vehicle on Monday night in Gadag, breathed his last at a hospital on Tuesday morning.

However, the road accident was not related to actor Yash’s visit, the police have clarified.

Nikhilgouda, who studied in Agadi Engineering College in Laxmeshwar and was a resident of Binkadakatti village, was on his two-wheeler when the accident occurred near Mallasamudra Cross on the outskirts of Gadag.

ADVERTISEMENT

Nikhilgouda was riding his two-wheeler towards Gadag, while the policemen were proceeding to their headquarters on Laxmeshwar Main Road.

Nikhilgouda was not wearing helmet and as he fell off the two-wheeler after hitting the police vehicle, his head hit the road divider causing severe injury, Gadag Rural Police have said.

Police clarification

Meanwhile, Superintendent of Police B.S. Nemagouda has clarified that the accident was not related to the visit of actor Yash to Suranagi village where three of his fans were electrocuted while erecting a banner.

He also clarified that Nikhilgouda’s two-wheeler did not hit the police escort vehicle accompanying Yash’s vehicle.

“After visiting Suranagi, Yash went to GIMS Hospital in Gadag where three of his injured fans were admitted. He then left for Hubballi,” he said and added that no vehicle gave a chase to the actor’s car.

Personnel deployed on duty at another place were returning to the police headquarters when the accident occurred, he said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.