May 30, 2023 09:31 pm | Updated 09:31 pm IST - Shivamogga

A 16-year-old girl, on the way to college died after the two-wheeler on which she was riding pillion, was hit by a truck near Pillangiri in Shivamogga taluk on Monday.

Aishwarya, from Arakere village, was on her way to take admission at a college in Shivamogga with her father, Jayaprakash. She died on the spot. Her father is undergoing treatment in Shivamogga.

The Shivamogga Rural Police have registered the case.

