Student complains of harassment by dean

A student of a veterinary college in Hassan has complained to the Vice-Chancellor of Karnataka Veterinary Animal and Fisheries Sciences University in Bidar, accusing the dean of the college of harassing her.

The student has requested the Vice-Chancellor to transfer her to another college.

In the complaint, the student alleged that the dean would frequently ask her to meet him personally. He told her to meet him in Bengaluru without informing her parents and also visit his house in Hassan.

Stating that she had been depressed and unable to continue studies because of his conduct, she urged the Vice-Chancellor to change her guide and college. The dean was also her guide.

H.D. Narayanaswamy, Vice-Chancellor, told The Hindu that he had referred the complaint to the standing committee constituted by the university to look into such plaints.

“The committee will file a report, based on which we will take action,” he added.