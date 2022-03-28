Student collapses while attempting SSLC exam in Mysuru district, dies in hospital

The Hindu Bureau March 28, 2022 14:37 IST

As soon as she collapsed in the examination hall, the staff rushed her to the government hospital in T. Narsipur

A file photo of preparations in Mysuru district for smooth conduct of SSLC examinations, which commenced on March 28, 2022. | Photo Credit: SRIRAM MA

As soon as she collapsed in the examination hall, the staff rushed her to the government hospital in T. Narsipur

A student, who collapsed while appearing for the SSLC examination in T. Narsipur in Mysuru district, was pronounced dead soon after she was rushed to a nearby government hospital on March 28. Ramachandra Raje Urs, Deputy Director of Public Instruction (DDPI), Mysuru, received information about the girl collapsing in the examination hall within minutes of starting to attempt the examination. She was rushed to the government hospital in T. Narsipur, where she breathed her last, he told The Hindu. According to preliminary information, the girl has been identified as Anushree, a resident of Akkuru village in T. Narsipur taluk. She was a student of a high school in Madapura, and was appearing for the SSLC examination at Vidyodaya Examination Centre. As soon as she collapsed in the examination hall, the staff rushed her to the government hospital. But, she is reported to have died soon after being taken to the hospital.



Our code of editorial values