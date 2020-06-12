Student charged with sedition granted bail

The 19-year-old student-activist, Amulya Leona Noronha, jailed for sedition for allegedly raising “Pakistan Zindabad” slogan at an anti-CAA rally in the city on February 20, was released on bail on Friday.

“While her bail petition was recently rejected by the sessions court in the city, a magistrate court granted her bail on technical grounds that the police failed to file a chargesheet within the stipulated 90 days, on Wednesday,” said senior advocate B.T. Venkatesh.

The police had to file the chargesheet by May 20, but it was filed only on June 3. Amulya’s advocates had moved a bail petition on May 30 in the magistrate court before the chargesheet was filed, based on which she was granted bail.