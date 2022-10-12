Student becomes an ‘officer’ for a day

Venkatesh Bhat S 3162
October 12, 2022 20:27 IST

A student of Mandya ‘officiated’’ as the district sports officer to mark World Girl Child Day, on Tuesday. The student, Suprita M. Anand, won a contest in which the participants had to speak for a minute on a personality who has inspired them and submit the video to the Department of Youth Empowerment and Sports. Arpitha was selected among 11 participants and she took part in various meetings and observed the proceedings from 10 a.m. to 5.30 p.m. D. Priyanka, an NSS Volunteer and first year M.Com student from Dr.B.R.Ambedkar PG Centre in Chamarajanagar, officiated as sports officer in Chamarajanagar district.

