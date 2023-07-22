HamberMenu
Student arrested for wheeling on Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway service road

July 22, 2023 07:24 pm | Updated 07:24 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

A 19-year-old student who was found wheeling on a newly bought scooter on the Bengaluru-Mysuru Kethaganahalli Service Road on June 19 was finally tracked down on Wednesday

Head constable Koppasiddaiah and police constable Saddam Hussain were on their regular beat when they received a tip off that a video on social media about the youth wheeling on a scooter was going viral. After confirming the post, they tracked down the owner of the scooter identified as Rajanna, a 45-year-old farmer in Ramanahalli in Bidadi .

Rajanna told the police that he had sold the scooter to Darshan B.H., a 19-year-old student from Bananduru village in Bidadi. Based on his information, the police tracked down Darshan and booked him under section 279 ( Rash driving or riding in a public way) and under the IMV act. The police also booked Rajanna under the same sections as the vehicle documents have not been transferred yet.

