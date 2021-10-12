STs unhappy with cancellation of school inaugural function

The cancellation of a function to inaugurate an Eklavya Model Residential School in Bandalli village of Yadgir district has caused a huge disappointment among the Scheduled Tribes and has also led to a tussle between the Kabbaliga-Koli community and followers of the former MLA and Chairman of Nijasharana Ambigara Chowdaiah Abhivruddi Nigama Baburao Chinchansur on the one side and Scheduled Tribes and district president of Maharshi Valmiki Nayaka Sangha Mareppa Nayak Mogdampur on the other.

On Saturday, Minister for Transport and Scheduled Tribes Welfare B. Sriramulu returned to Yadgir without inaugurating the Eklavya Model Residential School after Mr Chinchansur stopped the Minister’s vehicle midway stating that the school cannot be inaugurated as he had not been invited to the function despite him putting immense efforts to build the school during his tenure as Minister. However, the Deputy Commissioner later issued a clarification stating that the former Minister had been invited to the function.

This unexpected move by Mr. Chinchanur caused anger among the Scheduled Tribes and also Mr. Mareppa Nayak Mogdampur and followers of Minister Mr. Sriramulu who then staged a dharna and urged the Minister to inaugurate the school. However, Mr. Sriramulu decided not to go ahead with it and cancelled the inaugural programme.

A day after, Nagarathna Anpur and other leaders of the Kabbaliga-Koli community filed a requisition with the Superintendent of Police of Yadgir seeking an apology from Mr. Mogdampur for what they said using unparliamentary language against Mr. Chinchansur.

Meanwhile, Mr. Mogdampur wrote on his Facebook page, along with a video of Ms. Anpur, and criticised Mr. Chinchansur for creating an embarrassing situation for the Minister and the district administration by forcing them to cancel a government programme and causing inconvenience to poor students who were expected a new building for them. He also said that he was ready to face any consequences, as he had not committed any mistake.

Meanwhile, Mr. Chinchansur apologised to the Scheduled Tribes stating that the youth of the community had misunderstood him over the episode. He also made an effort to close the matter.

According to Mr. Mogdampur, members of his community have submitted to Tahsildar of Shorapur a memorandum addressed to the Deputy Commissioner seeking action against Ms. Anpur and others.