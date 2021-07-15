Structures in unauthorised layouts removed

HUBBALLI

15 July 2021 18:45 IST

In a bid to send a strong message to real estate developers who form residential layouts without getting the requisite permissions, the Hubballi Dharwad Urban Development Authority (HDUDA) on Thursday cleared structures in unauthorised layouts in Dharwad.

Led by HDUDA Chairman Nagesh Kalburgi, the authorities used earthmovers to clear drains and other structures in residential layouts in Lakamanahalli of Dharwad.

What had irked the authorities was that although a week ago a demolition drive was carried out at the same spot, the developers had again erected boundary stones for plots.

Mr. Kalburgi told presspersons that the demolition drive against unauthorised residential layouts will continue as HDUDA wanted to protect gullible people from getting duped by developers who sell plots and then disappear.

Ultimately, the residents will have to run from pillar to post for justice after having invested their hard earned money in such layouts, he said.

The layouts in Lakamanahalli were developed in an area of 10 acres.

HDUDA Commissioner N.H. Kummannavar, members Chandrashekhar Gokak, Sunil More, Urban Planning Member Vivek Karekar and others were present.