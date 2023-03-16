Structures in unauthorised layout cleared in Hubballi

March 16, 2023 08:58 pm | Updated 08:58 pm IST - HUBBALLI

In the wake of complaints about real estate developers putting up residential layouts without obtaining the requisite permissions from the competent authorities, Hubballi Dharwad Urban Development Authority (HDUDA) launched a demolition drive against unauthorised layouts.

On Thursday, Commissioner of HDUDA Santhoshkumar Biradar launched the drive under the guidance of Deputy Commissioner of Dharwad Gurudatta Hegde, who is also the chairman of HDUDA.

According to a release issued by HDUDA, the authority has already initiated a survey to identify unauthorised and illegal residential layouts. And, they will be cleared in a phased manner.

On Thursday, structures that had come up in two unauthorised layouts developed in an area of 5.28 acres and 1.6 acres, respectively, at Thimmasagar village in Hubballi taluk located on the outskirts of Hubballi were razed to the ground. This apart, a few illegal layouts adjoining Kempakere and a solid waste management unit off Karwar Road were also cleared.

Mr. Biradar has through the press release said that the drive against unauthorised layouts will continue and all such layouts will be cleared. He has also appealed to the people to be cautious while investing in residential layouts. They should first check whether the developer has taken all the requisite permissions from the competent authorities, including HDUDA, he said.