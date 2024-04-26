Strong reforms in the last 10 years have laid the foundation for the development of the nation, says Nadda

April 26, 2024 08:27 pm | Updated 08:27 pm IST - KALABURAGI

National president of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) J.P. Nadda led a grand roadshow in Kalaburagi on Friday, ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, in support of his party candidate Umesh Jadhav.

Mr. Nadda standing on an open flower-decked vehicle waved and cheered the party workers and people right through the roadshow that traversed through the main market, cloth bazaar and Bhande Bazaar and reached the Supermarket area, where he addressed a gathering.

Mr. Nadda said that strong reforms over the last 10 years by the BJP-led Central government under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi have laid the foundation for the development of the nation. Mr. Modi has given a Majboot Sarkar (strong government), while there was Majboor Sarkar (helpless government) during the United Progressive Alliance (UPA),” he said.

Slamming the INDI Alliance, Mr. Nadda said that it is an alliance of corrupt leaders and parties run by certain families. The voters should know about scams, including the coal scam, Commonwealth Games scam, 2G scam, 3G scam, Agusta Westland scam and submarine scam, that the nation witnessed during the Congress-led UPA regime.

“The INDI Alliance is a ‘Bhrashtachar Bachao Alliance’ (save corruption alliance) that includes parties of family dynasties,” Mr. Nadda said. Half the leaders of INDI Alliance are in jail and half (out) on bail.

Highlighting the projects taken up during the last 10 years, Mr. Nadda said that projects like Bharatmala are not only improving connectivity but also addressing the needs of underserved areas and tourist destinations.

Roads and highways have witnessed unprecedented growth with over 55,000 kilometers of highways being laid in the last 10 years. In 2014, the country had 74 airports and the number has surged to 149 airports now. UDAN scheme has given significant boost to air traffic, with over 545 air routes being operated now.

He appealed to the people to vote for BJP MP and candidate from Kalaburagi constituency Umesh Jadhav and elect him with a huge margin.

Dr. Jadhav, BJP district urban unit president Chandrakant Patil, rural unit president Shivaraj Patil Raddewadagi, MLC B.G. Patil, the former legislator Dattatreya Patil Revoor and others accompanied him during roadshow.