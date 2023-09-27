Strong opposition to proposal to open new liquor shops in State

September 27, 2023 06:37 pm | Updated 06:37 pm IST - YADGIR

Madya Nisheda Andolana Karnataka has strongly opposed the government decision to consider a proposal to open new liquor shops in the State and issued a warning that it will stage an overnight dharna on October 1.

Addressing a press conference in Raichur on Wednesday, convenors of the andolana Mokshamma, Virupamma, Vidya Patil and others vowed to prevent district in-charge and Medical Education Minister Sharan Prakash Patil and other political leaders from garlanding the statue of Mahatma Gandhi on Gandhi Jayanti.

They said that liquor is being sold illegally in rural areas and as a result of this, thousands of families are suffering, while Madya Nisheda Andolana Karnataka has been demanding and fighting for complete Prohibition.

Meanwhile, the State government is considering a proposal to open new liquor shops which is an unacceptable move. “We are holding a dharna seeking withdrawal of this proposal,” they said.

They said that the andolana and other organisations will hold protests in the districts against the government decision.

Renuka, Susheela, Berry and Sharada Hulinayak were present.

