Strong objections to Bescom’s proposal to increase tariff during public hearing 

February 14, 2023 10:45 pm | Updated 10:45 pm IST - Bengaluru

The proposal of Bangalore Electricity Supply Company (Bescom) to hike tariff across all categories by ₹1.46 per unit in the upcoming tariff revision attracted severe backlash on Tuesday in the public hearing called by Karnataka Electricity Regulatory Commission (KERC).

While Bescom cited the recovery of the revenue gap of ₹463.93 crore which was carried forward from FY 2022 and a projected revenue gap of ₹3,969.54 crore for FY 2024 as the reason for the hike, objectors laid out several methods which they thought were best, to recover the same.

Providing the breakup of the proposed tariff hike, Bescom said that ₹0.15 per unit is necessary for the gap of FY 2022 and ₹1.31 per unit is required to cover the gap of FY 2024. According to their projections, Bescom officials said “The Power Purchase Cost (PPC) has increased by approximately ₹4,000 crore for FY 24 over FY 23.”

Karnataka Small Scale Industries Association (KASSIA) said that there was considerable scope for reduction in costs and improving efficiencies to set off the proposed additional expenditure by Bescom. “Why are they not recovering dues from government which is around ₹8,000 crore? They have long-term and short-term loans for which they pay over ₹1,000 crore in interest, which come down to the consumer,” said Shrinath Bhandary U., chairman, Energy Committee, KASSIA.

The other issue raised was of the unauthorised IP sets and how FC and Fuel Cost Adjustment Charges (FAC) are not being collected by IP consumers. “If their FC is not being covered, then why is it not being collected from IP consumers. While initial deposit is collected from farmers, who is paying the FC for IP consumers? Why are they not paying FAC?” questioned Sridhar Prabhu, advocate representing Federation of Karnataka Chambers of Commerce and Industries (FKCCI).

FAC to be revised every month

While, so far, FAC was being revised every three months, henceforth, it will be revised once every month, said P. Ravi Kumar, Chairman, KERC. “A Government of India order has been notified about the same,” he said.