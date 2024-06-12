Strive to make Mysuru free of child labour, says DC

The district administrations in Mysuru, Mandya, Kodagu, and Chamarajanagar observed World Day Against Child Labour on Wednesday with emphasis on children’s education.

In Mysuru, Deputy Commissioner K.V. Rajendra, also the chairman of the District Project Society to oversee the implementation of Central government schemes to eradicate child labour, said it was the duty of every citizen to inform the authorities in case they stumble upon instances of child labour. This will help in making Mysuru district free of child labour, he added and urged the public to call helpline 1098 to register their complaints.

The officials were also told to maintain vigil and crack down on incidents of child labour and vow to ensure that Mysuru was free of child labour before this year’s Children’s Day slated for November 14.

The Principal District and Sessions Judge Ravindra Hegde who inaugurated the programme stressed the importance of education in eradicating child labour. He said education was a right and no child should be deprived of it and it was imperative to prevent child labour in hotels, among scrap dealers, factories etc.

Senior civil judge and member secretary of District Legal Services Authority B.G. Dinesh spoke on the legal provisions banning child labour. An oath was also administered to strive hard to eliminate child labour. Mysuru Zilla Panchayat CEO K.M. Gayatri and others were present. A rally was also taken out to create public awareness on the scourge of child labour.

In Mandya, Deputy Commissioner Kumara said that education, and not employment, should be provided for children and drew a corelation between children dropping out of schools and the scourge of child labour.

He said the government had floated innumerable schemes to ensure education of children besides prohibiting child labour and it was society’s responsibility to work for eradicating child labour.

Mr. Kumara pointed out that there could be innumerable factors that were pushing children to take up employment at an early age having shelved education. But what is disconcerting is that even the educated people and those who were economically well-off were employing children for work, he added.

People who employing under-age children were being prosecuted while the parents of such children were being counselled, said the Deputy Commissioner. That such a scourge exists in society calls for introspection, he added.

M. Anand, senior civil judge and secretary of Mandya District Legal Services Authority said education should be compulsory for children as comprehension power tends to be high at a younger age and called for extending skill development along with general education for children. Economic poverty was not a permanent state and could be eradicated for which education was a must, hence the excuse by parents that poverty was forcing their children to take up employment was not a sound argument, he added.

Kodagu and Chamarajanagar district administrations too observed World Day against Child Labour.