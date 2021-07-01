Stringent action taken on demand for ‘commission’ to upload applications: Govt.

Only ₹25 is to be paid at service centres for uploading applications, it clarifies

The State government on Thursday told the High Court of Karnataka that it has taken stringent action to stop illegal demand for ₹100-₹250 as ‘commission’ by Seva Sindhu and other e-service centres for uploading applications of worker from unorganised sectors for availing ₹2,000 financial package announced by the government in view of the COVID-19 second wave lockdown.

The government clarified to the court that beneficiaries are required to pay only ₹25 as fee at BangaloreOne, Karnataka One, Seva Sindhu Centres, Grama One, Common Service Centres, and District Service Centres to upload application forms.

The government said that a person, working in the outsourced agency manning State’s Seva Sindhu helpline, has been removed from the job for saying beneficiaries have to pay ₹100-₹250 as ‘commission’.

These statements were made before a Division Bench comprising Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice Suraj Govindaraj that had asked the government’s response to a racket unearthed during discreet enquiries made in disguise by officers of the Karnataka State Legal Services Authority in eight districts.

Modify process

G. Kalpana, Additional Chief Secretary, Labour Department, who appeared before the Bench through videoconference, said the department has taken up the issue of collection of ‘commission’ with other departments like e-governance Department, which controls e-service centres.

She also said that the Labour Department had issued an advertisement in several newspapers stating that only a fee of ₹25 is required to be paid at the centres.

To a query by the Bench on why domestic workers are required to get certificate of employment from a gazetted officer, Ms. Kalpana said the government would modify the process to make payment of ₹2,000.

Hearing adjourned

While directing the government to ensure that the process to avail relief be made hassle free and the entitled should get the amount without difficulty, the Bench adjourned further hearing to July 5 asking the government to submit the modified process.