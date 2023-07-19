Stringent action sought against accused in rape, murder of minor

July 19, 2023 08:58 pm | Updated 08:59 pm IST - KALABURAGI

Members of Pragatipara Sanghatanegala Okkoota have condemned the rape and murder of a minor girl at Devantagi village in Aland taluk in Kalaburagi district and staged a protest demanding stringent punishment for the accused involved in the heinous crime.

The protesters holding placards and shouting slogans against the accused reached the Deputy Commissioner’s office on Wednesday and submitted a memorandum demanding justice for the victim and her family.

This is the third such incident reported from Aland taluk and the District Child Protection Committee has failed to take steps to prevent such brutal incidents against minors in the district, okkoota leader Neela said.

On July 15, an 11-year-old minor girl was raped by a man when she was on her way to her aunt’s house. The accused killed the girl after raping her and then threw the body in a well on the outskirts of the village. The mutilated body of the victim was recovered by the police on Monday.

Members of Prabuddha Bharat Sanghatane, addressing presspersons, demanded that the government release a compensation of ₹50 lakh to the girl’s family, along with a government job for one of the family members of the deceased.

They also demanded that the Prevention of Children from Sexual Offences (PoCSO) Act be amended to further strengthen it with penal provisions.