Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in his speech at Ballari tried to strike a chord with the people by recalling his family’s association with Karnataka. He said it was from Ballari that his mother and Congress president Sonia Gandhi successfully contested the Lok Sabha election in 1999. Prior to that, his grandmother Indira Gandhi had won from Chikkamagaluru in 1978.
Striking an emotional chord with Karnataka
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.