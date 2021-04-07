Strike total in Yadgir; six depots operate 45 buses in Raichur

YADGIR

07 April 2021 19:38 IST

The strike by the employees of North East Karnataka Road Transport Corporation was total in Yadgir and Raichur districts on Wednesday.

No single bus operated from out of the four depots, Yadgir, Gurmitkal, Shahapur and Surpur, in Yadgir district. The central bus terminus in the district headquarters which always witnesses a rush wore a deserted look. The scene was not different in central bus terminuses in Gurmitkal, Shahapur, Surpur and Hunsagi too.

“Yadgir district has a total of 316 schedules every day. The daily traffic revenue is ₹34 lakh. On the first day of the strike, the department has suffered a loss of ₹34 lakh,” DTO of Yadgir Ramesh Patil said.

Except drivers, conductors and mechanics, the other staff such as supervisors and clerks working in depots and offices worked without any disturbances from the others who are on strike.

Divisional Commissioner Haribabu said that except a few staff, the others participated in the strike.

The situation was the same in Raichur.

People, who were not aware about the strike, suffered without transport facilities. However, they managed to get private vehicles to reach their destinations.

Sources said that private transport vehicles demand double charge from passengers causing hardship to common people.

“We have a total of 550 schedules and ₹55 lakh is the daily revenue. Due to the strike, we may have suffered a loss of around ₹50 lakh,” DTO of Raichur Eshwar Doddamani told The Hindu.

“We operated 45 buses from six depots. Buses were operated between Raichur and Hyderabad, Raichur and Mantralayam and between Raichur and other places within the district,” he added.

There was no report about untoward incidents.