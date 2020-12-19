Strike: KSRTC says action taken only against 13 workers

Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) has dismissed reports in the media alleging that it has taken action against 200 employees working in Kolar division for taking part in the recent transport strike. In a press release, the KSRTC said that action has been taken against only 13 employees, on charges of assaulting other employees and pelting stones at buses.
“The corporation has initiated action against employees accused of being involved in criminal acts of physically assaulting fellow employees. FIRs have been filed in such cases in Hassan, Mysuru and other districts. During the time of the strike, 105 buses were damaged, most of which were from our fleet,” said a KSRTC official.
The corporation said it would send a wrong signal if it failed to act against those who were involved in assaulting others and damaging public property.
Meanwhile, Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation has taken action against three employees. The North Eastern Karnataka Road Transport Corporation has said nine employees are facing action, while the North Western Karnataka Road Transport Corporation has maintained that it has not taken action against anyone.
In a press release, the KSRTC said that no decision has been taken on whether those who took part in the four-day strike would face loss of pay or salary deduction. A decision would be taken at the level of the boards and the State government, the release stated.
