Strike call: Talks between govt. and staff union remain inconclusive

March 01, 2023 12:29 am | Updated 12:30 am IST - Bengaluru

Parleys between Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and office-bearers of Karnataka State Government Employees Association late on Tuesday night to avert the proposed indefinite strike that could severely affect essential services remained inconclusive. While the fate of strike was hanging in balance, association president C.S. Shadakshari acknowledged that the government had responded to their demands positively, and that the decision on the strike would be taken after a meeting with the office-bearers.

The office-bearers’ meeting where the representatives who met the CM would in detail discuss the developments started around midnight. Mr. Shadakshari could not confirm the fate of the strike till the end of the office-bearers meeting, and hoped that if the Government Order on the pay commission came on Wednesday morning, things could change even then.

“During the meeting both sides discussed the issue openly, and we have told them decisions have to be made based on the financial status. I will again ask the pay commission to hasten submission of its interim report,” Mr. Bommai told reporters after the meeting. He also said that the employees have been told to come back on their decision on strike. “We will have another round of meeting to sort out the issue. I am hopeful of an amicable solution to the problem.”

While Mr. Bommai had on Tuesday morning offered the olive branch by stating that the Government would ask the 7th Pay Commission to immediately submit an interim report on which the State Government could act upon, he also pointed out that the necessary money had been kept aside in the budget. The late night meeting was attended by four Cabinet Ministers, Chief Secretary Vanditha Sharma and other senior officials to hammer out an agreement and prevent embarrassment to the government. Earlier in the day, a meeting convened by Ms. Sharma had also failed.

The employees are demanding an interim revision in pay with 40% fitment besides scrapping of the National Pension Scheme in favour of the Old Pension Scheme. The association office-bearers are demanding that the government should through an order announce the measures taken to address their demands.

The association called for an indefinite strike after its executive committee meeting on February 22. Former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy and KPCC president D.K. Shivakumar has announced that the 7th Pay Commission report would be implemented if voted to power.

The strike by employees – if they decide to go ahead – threatens to affect health services with Health Department employees deciding to stay away from outpatient services and operating only emergency services. With teachers planning to join the strike, government and aided educational institutions will be closed and preparatory examination of Class 10 will be affected. Routine services like revenue services and garbage collection in local bodies are expected to be affected.