Strictly confine to lockdown, CM tells people

Expressing concern over the rapid increase in COVID-19 positive cases in the State, Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa on Sunday urged people to strictly confine to lockdown conditions to prevent the spread of virus.
In a statement released here, the Chief Minister said that the number of those testing positive has seen a significant increase daily in Bidar, Mysuru, Mangaluru, Bengaluru, and Kalaburagi districts. To prevent the spread of virus, he said that the government had taken steps to close the borders, prevent movement of public and gatherings in religious places, besides a host of other steps. He urged the people to understand the reason behind enforcing the lockdown.
