Stricter lockdown in Mysuru from May 29

MYSURU:

27 May 2021 11:25 IST

Essential trade allowed only on Monday and Thursday from 6 am to 12 noon; complete lockdown on remaining five days, barring all essential trades except medical services, till June 7

With no let-up in COVID-19 cases and deaths despite restrictions imposed by the government, the Mysuru district administration has imposed stricter curbs with a complete lockdown for five days a week to contain the spread of the deadly virus. The stringent restrictions will come into effect from May 29 (Saturday) and remain till June 7.

The complete lockdown has been imposed on Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday. People are barred from buying vegetables, groceries and other essential items on those days.

Essential trade has been permitted only on Monday and Thursday from 6 am to 12 noon. Banks and government insurance offices have been permitted to function from 8 am to 12 noon, said the order issued by Deputy Commissioner Rohini Sindhuri on Thursday.

Barring standalone milk booths, medical services, fruit and veggie outlets under HOPCOPMs, and fair price shops, all other services and trade are prohibited during the lockdown. The transport of goods has been permitted.

The district administration has warned of action under the Disaster Management Act and other IPC sections if anybody was found moving in vehicles when the complete lockdown was in force. The police had been directed to act against those violating the order issued by the deputy commissioner with cases and deaths not coming under control.

Mysuru has been reporting 2,000-plus cases almost daily since days and the active case load has been soaring besides the death toll.

Based on the recommendations of the district task force and the task force in taluks, and inputs from the tahsildars in view of the spike in rural areas, the deputy commissioner said she was convinced about the need to impose stricter restrictions and accordingly ordered complete lockdown in the district.