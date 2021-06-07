Stricter enforcement of lockdown guidelines in Dakshina Kannada

MANGALURU

07 June 2021 17:39 IST

Additional checkposts being set up, more flying squads will be in operation: DC

As the COVID-19 test positivity rate was at 20.2%, additional checkposts are being set up and more flying squads will be in operation from Monday night in order to strictly enforce the lockdown guidelines, Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner K.V .Rajendra said here on Monday.

Talking to reporters after chairing the meeting of the District Disaster Management Authority, he said they need to strictly enforce the lockdown norms to stop unnecessary travel by people and ensure proper compliance with norms including wearing masks, and social distancing. “If people do not cooperate with us in enforcement of norms, then the high positivity rate will force the State government to continue lockdown in the region,” he said.

Of the 7,550 active COVID-19 cases, 6003 persons were in home isolation and 1,119 were in hospital. The recovery rate was at 91% and the case fatality ratio was at 1.19.

Zilla Panchayat Chief Executive Officer Kumara said Neriya village, where many residents of an ashram housing mentally challenged persons have tested positive, has more than 100 positive cases. There are 17 villages where positive cases was more than 50; 170 villages that have cases between 10 and 50; and 147 villages that have less than 10 cases.

Following Mangaluru taluk, Belthangady taluk has a large number of COVID-19 cases. “Strangely cases are coming from estates and other places where there is no crowding,” the Deputy Commissioner said. Steps are being taken increase RT-PCR testing to around 6,000 per day. Those with symptoms, who do not have proper facility in their homes, and those with co-morbidities, will be moved to Covid care centres.

Commissioner of Police N. Shashi Kumar and Superintendent of Police Rishikesh Sonawane said a number of checkposts were being set up to prevent needless long distance travel by people in their vehicles. Dr. Rajendra said 10 flying squads to enforce wearing of masks, social distancing and other norms will be in Mangaluru, while two flying squads each will be working in each of the five taluks.

Mr. Kumara said ward-level task force, which will have three representatives from non-governmental organisations, has been set up in each of the 223 gram panchayats that will help in micro-management of COVID-19 cases. No marriages and new public programmes will be allowed in villages with more than 50 positive cases. The district administration is considering issuing certificate to nine panchayats that have not reported any new cases in the last 15 days.

Dr. Rajendra said the pace of giving free vaccine will increase in another 15 days when more vaccines will come to the district. The second dose of Covaxin has been given to a majority of people and only around 3,000 remain to be jabbed. On the problems in booking vaccination slots in the 45+ age category on the COWIN portal, he said vaccine slots booking will open at 4 p.m. the earlier day if vaccines are available for the next day.