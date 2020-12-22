Strict vigil in place in Belagavi

The Belagavi district administration and the police are keeping strict vigil to ensure smooth polling on Tuesday.

More than half of the district goes to the polls on Tuesday with ballots being cast in around 260 of the 500 gram panchayats in seven taluks. The major part of these rural bodies fall in the jurisdiction of the district police and only 55 gram panchayats are in the area of the city police commissioner.

Around 450 police officers and personnel are on duty. Additional officers will be patrolling extra sensitive and sensitive booths to avoid any untoward incidents. Booths have been divided on the basis of their history of violence and malpractice.

The district has been divided into sectors, headed by deputy Superintendents of police or assistant commissioners of police. There are three levels of security with sitting, moving and on call squads.

The police are checking every vehicle that crosses the State border.

Belagavi Rural Police seized 720 bottles of branded liquor valued at around ₹ 20,000 from a car that was allegedly carrying it from Goa to Belagavi on Monday. The police arrested Santosh Kavandalkar and Mohammad Gouse Maniyar who were transporting the liquor.

Meanwhile, residents of Veerapur village in Dastikoppa gram panchayat said that supporters of Kashavva Kilari, candidate from ward number 4, were distributing saris to voters. Followers of the opponent stopped them and reprimanded them.

Meanwhile, officials ended the process of mustering at the Vanita Vidyalaya Grounds in Belagavi on Monday, and poll duty personnel were sent to their respective gram panchayats with ballot boxes.

The State Election Commission is using ballot papers across the State, in except Bidar district where EVMs would be used.