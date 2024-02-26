Strict measures will be taken to ensure reservation for Dalits in industrial areas: M.B. Patil

February 26, 2024 09:58 pm | Updated 09:58 pm IST - BENGALURU

Close on the heels of complaints that reservation for Dalits in industrial sites was not being followed effectively, Large and Medium Industries Minister M.B. Patil on Monday assured a delegation of Dalit entrepreneurs of taking strict measures to reserve 24.1% of the land for Dalit entrepreneurs as per rules in industrial areas developed by the Karnataka Industrial Area Development Board (KIADB), henceforth.

In a meeting with the delegation, led by the Karnataka Dalit Entrepreneurs’ Association working president Srinivasa, the Minister said he would not tolerate any violations of rules in this regard.

The delegation brought to the Minister’s attention that while regulations mandate 24.1% reservation for Dalit enterprises in KIADB-developed industrial areas, the effective allocation stands at only 16%. Particularly in 12 industrial areas of Bengaluru city, Bengaluru Rural and Kolar districts, 653 acres of land still remains to be allotted to Dalit entrepreneurs as per norms, Mr. Srinivasa explained.

A report of the Karnataka Legislature Committee on SC/ST welfare, which was recently tabled in the legislature, had found violation in allotment of industrial sites to Dalits as per the reservation norms.

Responding to the delegation’s complaints, the Minister stated that nothing could be done in industrial areas where already enterprises are already set up. However, moving forward, norms would be followed.

