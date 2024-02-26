GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Strict measures will be taken to ensure reservation for Dalits in industrial areas: M.B. Patil

A delegation told the Minister while regulations mandate 24.1% reservation for Dalits in KIADB-developed industrial areas, the effective allocation stands at only 16%

February 26, 2024 09:58 pm | Updated 09:58 pm IST - BENGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

Close on the heels of complaints that reservation for Dalits in industrial sites was not being followed effectively, Large and Medium Industries Minister M.B. Patil on Monday assured a delegation of Dalit entrepreneurs of taking strict measures to reserve 24.1% of the land for Dalit entrepreneurs as per rules in industrial areas developed by the Karnataka Industrial Area Development Board (KIADB), henceforth.

In a meeting with the delegation, led by the Karnataka Dalit Entrepreneurs’ Association working president Srinivasa, the Minister said he would not tolerate any violations of rules in this regard.

The delegation brought to the Minister’s attention that while regulations mandate 24.1% reservation for Dalit enterprises in KIADB-developed industrial areas, the effective allocation stands at only 16%. Particularly in 12 industrial areas of Bengaluru city, Bengaluru Rural and Kolar districts, 653 acres of land still remains to be allotted to Dalit entrepreneurs as per norms, Mr. Srinivasa explained.

A report of the Karnataka Legislature Committee on SC/ST welfare, which was recently tabled in the legislature, had found violation in allotment of industrial sites to Dalits as per the reservation norms.

Responding to the delegation’s complaints, the Minister stated that nothing could be done in industrial areas where already enterprises are already set up. However, moving forward, norms would be followed.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.