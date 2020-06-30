Strict measures will be taken: Ashok

Hassan

30 June 2020 17:00 IST

Revenue Minister R. Ashok has said the government will be taking some strict measures to avoid the spread of COVID-19. However, he ruled out the possibility of another complete lockdown.

He told presspersons during his visit to Hassan on Tuesday that the pandemic would not end in a day or two. “It would remain for the next six months. The issue of imposing lockdown again is not before us. It can only help postpone the spread of infection. We will take some strict measures.”He did not divulge details of the strict measures.

The number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 had been on the rise in many districts including Hassan. Earlier, the infection spread due to people returning to their native places from other States. Now, the infection is been spreading among the local people. “We need to take some measures to stop the spread of the infection. I have instructed the Deputy Commissioner to take a decision on the closure of home-stays and resorts within a week”, Mr. Ashok said.

The State government will take up the construction of Deputy Commissioner’s complex and taluk office in Hassan. The preparations would start soon. The government would be spending ₹25 crore for the DC’s office complex and another ₹10 crore for the taluk office. The structures would be designed considering the needs of the public, he added.