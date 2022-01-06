Strict measures in place: DC

Hassan

06 January 2022 18:32 IST

Hassan Deputy Commissioner R. Girish has issued an order clamping weekend curfew and other restrictions on the movement of the public in the district to avoid the spread of COVID-19 infection. The occupancy in hotels and restaurants will be restricted to 50% and during the weekend there would be a lockdown, barring a few exceptions.

Mr. Girish, at a press conference in Hassan on Thursday, said the order was issued following the instructions from the State Government. “The number of cases in the neighbouring district has been increasing. We cannot ignore the situation. Strict measures are necessary to avoid the spread of infection”, he said. The DC has issued an order banning all political rallies, meetings and dharnas in the district.

The officer said the vaccination drive had covered more than 36,000 students so far. “We are one among the top five districts in the State by covering 50% of the 15-18 age group. Besides that we are conducting tests and tracing contacts of those infected to avoid the spread of the infection.” He appealed to the public to follow the COVID-19 appropriate behaviour strictly.

Advertising

Advertising