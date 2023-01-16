Strict implementation of COTPA

January 16, 2023 08:03 pm | Updated 08:03 pm IST

The Chamarajanagar district administration on Monday was directed to strictly implement the provisions of the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act (COTPA) regulating and restricting the advertisement and regulating the trade and commerce, production, supply and distribution of tobacco products. Additional DC S. Katyyani Devi who chaired a meeting through video conferencing directed the officials to ensure that the law was strictly implemented in coordination with different departments across the district.