HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Strict implementation of COTPA

January 16, 2023 08:03 pm | Updated 08:03 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

The Chamarajanagar district administration on Monday was directed to strictly implement the provisions of the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act (COTPA) regulating and restricting the advertisement and regulating the trade and commerce, production, supply and distribution of tobacco products. Additional DC S. Katyyani Devi who chaired a meeting through video conferencing directed the officials to ensure that the law was strictly implemented in coordination with different departments across the district.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.