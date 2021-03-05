Strict enforcement of plastic ban from April 5

Deputy Commissioner Rohini Sindhuri on Thursday said that strict enforcement of plastic ban will commence from April 5.
Speaking at a meeting of the officials from the Mysuru City Corporation and the urban local bodies here, she said that it has become inevitable to act tough for enforcing the ban since plastic has been causing a lot of harm to the environment.
She told the officials to educate the traders on the importance of shunning plastic and instead using alternatives such as paper and cloth bags for daily use.
Ms. Sindhuri told the officials to give a month’s time to the traders and then act for the strict enforcement of the ban since any immediate action might cause some hurdles to traders as well as customers.
In the first phase, the enforcement will be focused in the city corporation and urban local bodies. Thereafter, the enforcement would be expanded to the rural areas.
The meeting was told to take immediate steps against allowing untreated sewage entering Cauvery, Kapila and Lakshmantheertha rivers in T. Narsipur, Nanjangud and Hunsur towns. The sewage has to be treated at the respective places and treated sewage has to be reused instead of letting it into the river, the DC said.
She told the MCC to submit a proposal to the State government for setting up a separate body for drinking water supply on the lines of KUWSSB.
MCC Commissioner Shilpa Nag and other officials were present.
