Strict enforcement of ban on animal sacrifice sought

Published - July 30, 2024 06:46 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau

Sri Dayananda Swami of Prani Daya Sangha has appealed to the district administration and the police to ensure that no animal sacrifice is made during the Sri Mangai Temple fair in Belagavi.

Animal sacrifice is banned by law in all the jatras and religious rituals. Relevant orders have been passed as per the Karnataka Animal Sacrifice Prevention Act and High Court and Supreme Court judgments.

The Sri Mangai Temple Jatra, which is being celebrated for a week this month, has a tradition of animal sacrifice, he said.

The police and other departments should take strict steps to ensure that such illegal and immoral rituals are not conducted, he said in a memorandum to Deputy Commissioner Mohammad Roshan and Police Commissioner Iada Martin Marbaniang.

