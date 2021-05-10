A team led by Deputy Commissioner of Police Vikram Amate began enforcing the lockdown here on Monday and succeeded in stopping most vehicles on the road. Police, however, had a difficult time convincing commuters that vehicles were not allowed even for emergencies. Police had put barricades on the main roads including Congress Road and College Road. Near the railway station, they put up small tents by the roadside where police personnel sat with a book to record the reasons given by riders who claimed they had medical emergencies or were going to work in offices.
Strict enforcement in Belagavi
Special Correspondent
Belagavi ,
May 10, 2021 14:28 IST
