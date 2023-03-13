HamberMenu
Strict action will be taken against those trying to influence voters: Belagavi Deputy Commissioner

March 13, 2023 09:27 pm | Updated 09:27 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has directed the district administration to act strongly against any attempt to influence voters, Deputy Commissioner Nitesh Patil said in Belagavi on Monday.

ECI officers have observed that some candidates and aspirants are distributing cooker, saris and other gifts to voters. This will not be allowed. Strict action will be taken against individuals who resort to such acts, he said.

Speaking at a meeting of officers, he said that elections will be announced very soon. All the designated officials from the village to the district level should be ready to implement the model code of conduct and other rules without fear or favour, he added.

He said that ECI’ s instructions should be complied with, even before the announcement of elections. Department heads should resolve all issues related to transfers and postings, he said.

Police Commissioner M.B. Boralingaiah said that all election-related rules regarding safety and security will be followed in letter and spirit.

Superintendent of Police Sanjiv Patil said that police officers are regularly holding meetings with their counterparts in Maharashtra and Goa about cross border security and implementation of ECI rules. Arrangements at all the check-posts are being reviewed, he said.

Additional Deputy Commissioner K.T. Shantala and others were present.

