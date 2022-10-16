Stretch of Bengaluru-Mysuru highway flooded after overnight heavy rain and lake breach

Bengaluru traffic police diverted traffic and asked commuters from the city to use Bengaluru–Nagamangala–Pandavapura–Srirangapatna–Mysuru road

Parts of the Bengaluru–Mysuru highway were flooded again and commuters were left stranded on Saturday after a lake near Mandya breached its bund and overflowed following heavy rain on Friday night. The flooding was mostly restricted between the Mandya and Maddur stretch of the highway, owing to Badanur lake breaching its bund. However, this led to traffic disruptions on the key highway.

Bengaluru traffic police diverted traffic and asked commuters from the city to use Bengaluru–Nagamangala–Pandavapura–Srirangapatna–Mysuru road. The Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) also diverted buses through Malavalli. However, it took over five hours for the buses to reach Bengaluru from Mysuru. Mysuru KSRTC Divisional Controller Ashok Kumar told The Hindu, “We stopped operating buses via Mandya since the morning after we got information about flooding of the highway near Mandya.”

A flooded highway stretch near Mandya on Saturday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

This is the second instance of a breach in Budanur lake following torrential rain. Earlier, the lake breached in August, disrupting traffic on the highway. Traffic on the highway was restored after two days. Chikka Mandya lake near Maddur also developed a breach, flooding nearby areas. However, the flooding on the highway this time was not as severe as in August. Nagamangala and nearby areas in Mandya district too recorded heavy rain on Friday and Saturday. The entire bus stand in the town is flooded after the breach in the lake, severely inconveniencing passengers.

In August, the under-construction Bengaluru–Mysuru expressway hit the headlines after several stretches were inundated with rainwater in Ramanagaram district. Heavy rain and flooding of the road had forced the district administration to divert the traffic for several days.