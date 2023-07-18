Stress on need for wider coverage of real issues

July 18, 2023 06:45 pm | Updated 06:45 pm IST - HUBBALLI

Minister for Law and Parliamentary Affairs and Gadag district in-charge H.K. Patil has said that it is a matter of concern that developments in society that have the potential to bring about changes in the State and national level are not getting wider coverage.

Inaugurating a Media Day award and felicitation programme organised by the Gadag District Union of Working Journalists in Gadag recently, Mr. Patil stressed the need for training and guiding young journalists entering the field by organising seminars, conferences on media and freedom and freedom of expression and other issues. Journalists carried a great responsibility in identifying and publishing true stories and discarding fake ones, he added.

Free bus pass

On the demand for free bus pass for mofussil journalists, he said that he will take it up with the Chief Minister. Problems with regard to the implementation of the facility will be resolved and honest efforts will be made to issue free bus passes by the next Media Day programme, he said.

The Minister also promised to set up an endowment in the name of his father and former Minister late K.H Patil, who also worked as an editor of the newspaper Vishala Karnataka. “From the next year, two awards will be instituted in his memory,” he said.

Chairman of Legislative Council and Chairman of Avva Seva Trust Basavaraj Horatti said that recognising and honouring people who are doing a good job will further motivate them to continue the good work. The first recipient of Avva Award, journalist S. Rashmi deserved the honour, he said.

Convenor of Avva Seva Trust Basavaraj Dharwad spoke about the activities of the trust conducted in the last 13 years.

Responding to the felicitation, award recipient Ms. Rashmi stressed the need for journalists to become the voice of the people and alert the administration on issues concerning society.

Member of Legislative Council S.V. Sankanur and president of Gadag District Union of Working Journalists Raju Hebballi spoke.

Meritorious children of journalists were felicitated on the occasion.

Superintendent of Police B.S. Nemagouda, State Executive Committee member H.M. Sharifnavar and several journalists were present.