HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Stress on need for wider coverage of real issues

Minister H.K. Patil promises free bus passes to mofussil journalists by next Media Day programme

July 18, 2023 06:45 pm | Updated 06:45 pm IST - HUBBALLI

The Hindu Bureau
Law Minister H.K. Patil and Chairman of Legislative Council Basavaraj Horatti presenting the Avva Award to S. Rashmi at a programme in Gadag recently.

Law Minister H.K. Patil and Chairman of Legislative Council Basavaraj Horatti presenting the Avva Award to S. Rashmi at a programme in Gadag recently. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Minister for Law and Parliamentary Affairs and Gadag district in-charge H.K. Patil has said that it is a matter of concern that developments in society that have the potential to bring about changes in the State and national level are not getting wider coverage.

Inaugurating a Media Day award and felicitation programme organised by the Gadag District Union of Working Journalists in Gadag recently, Mr. Patil stressed the need for training and guiding young journalists entering the field by organising seminars, conferences on media and freedom and freedom of expression and other issues. Journalists carried a great responsibility in identifying and publishing true stories and discarding fake ones, he added.

Free bus pass

On the demand for free bus pass for mofussil journalists, he said that he will take it up with the Chief Minister. Problems with regard to the implementation of the facility will be resolved and honest efforts will be made to issue free bus passes by the next Media Day programme, he said.

The Minister also promised to set up an endowment in the name of his father and former Minister late K.H Patil, who also worked as an editor of the newspaper Vishala Karnataka. “From the next year, two awards will be instituted in his memory,” he said.

Chairman of Legislative Council and Chairman of Avva Seva Trust Basavaraj Horatti said that recognising and honouring people who are doing a good job will further motivate them to continue the good work. The first recipient of Avva Award, journalist S. Rashmi deserved the honour, he said.

Convenor of Avva Seva Trust Basavaraj Dharwad spoke about the activities of the trust conducted in the last 13 years.

Responding to the felicitation, award recipient Ms. Rashmi stressed the need for journalists to become the voice of the people and alert the administration on issues concerning society.

Member of Legislative Council S.V. Sankanur and president of Gadag District Union of Working Journalists Raju Hebballi spoke.

Meritorious children of journalists were felicitated on the occasion.

Superintendent of Police B.S. Nemagouda, State Executive Committee member H.M. Sharifnavar and several journalists were present.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.