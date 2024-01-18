Stress on need for taking for precautionary steps to prevent violation of human rights

January 18, 2024 07:54 pm | Updated 07:54 pm IST - Yadgir

Chairman of the Karnataka State Human Rights Commission L. Narayanaswamy has stressed the need for precautionary steps to prevent violation of human rights. He said that the commission itself is now visiting the doorsteps of every victim to redress violations with a view to helping one and all.

Therefore, government officials should work honestly to uphold the rights of people and ensure that no human rights are violated, he said.

He was speaking at an interaction meeting with officials during an awareness programme in Yadgir on Thursday.

ADVERTISEMENT

”It is everybody’s duty to protect human rights, as they are fundamental rights. Government officials should act to protect the rights of the common man, students, children and women. The officials should utilize the facilities provided to them by the government to extend benefits to beneficiaries of various sectors and ensure that no single human being is excluded from getting benefits,” Mr. Narayanaswamy said.

“As many as 36 cases related to violations of human rights came up for hearing, and of these, 25 have been taken up. Of the 25 cases, 13 have been solved on the spot and proceedings are on in the remaining 13,” he said.

This has been made possible because of the coordination extended by the officials, he added.

He further said that 14 new complaints have been received and a decision was taken on six complaints on Thursday itself.

He has issued strict directions to the authorities concerned to immediately release salaries for six months to kitchen helpers working under the Social Welfare Department.

Commission members S.K. Vantigodi and T. Shyam Bhat, Senior Civil Judge and member-secretary of the District Legal Services Authority Ravindra Honole, Additional Deputy Commissioner Sharanabasappa Koteppagol, Additional Superintendent of Police Dhanaresh S.P., Assistant Commissioner of Yadgir Sub-Division Hampanna Sajjan, Arun Pujari, Dinesh and Sampath Kumar and district-level officers were present.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.